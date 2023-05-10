













We know that Goku is well known for his prowess in combat. The same ones that have made fans believe that he is practically invincible. However, this is not the case and that is why we remember those defeats that keep the Saiyan humble. So they can see that he couldn’t always beat his opponents.

The defeats of a young Goku in the early days of Dragon Ball

Let’s start at the beginning, with the adventures of Goku’s childhood that we saw in dragonball. Since back then he was not the adept fighter we know today, he was often outclassed by his rivals. Even Yamcha himself gave him a bit of a fight when they first met.

One of his first defeats came at the hands of Ten Shin Han. During a martial earrings tournament, the two fought with full force. However, in the end Goku was the loser after falling out of the arena before his rival.

Source: Toei Animation

Also in a martial arts tournament, he suffered another defeat, but this time by Jackie Chun. Most impressively, this Master Roshi alter ego was able to take down the young Saiyan even after he became the mighty Oozaru. So this victory also cemented Roshi as one of the most powerful beings in dragonball.

Of course we can’t forget the villains of this era who also brought Goku down. ORne of them was the fearsome assassin Tao Pai Pai, who throughout his first fight with the little boy had the upper hand. Once he had had enough of it, a quick energy attack was enough to knock him out. Although already in his following fights he was not so lucky.

Finally we have King Piccolo who was also responsible for Goku’s first death. One of the greatest villains of the original Dragon Ball managed to stop our hero’s heart, effectively killing him for a few minutes. Obviously the little boy came back to life and with more determination to end the reign of this demon king.

In Z things got a little better

Of course by the time it arrived Dragon Ball Z, Goku had already grown as a fighter. Even so, he could not avoid losing in the first moments of this saga with the arrival of his brother Raditz. Because if you analyze it carefully, Goku couldn’t with him, he simply took advantage of a distraction to hold him and then Piccolo killed them both.

Shortly after he was defeated again by a Saiyan, when Vegeta had him at his mercy. Only that there he did not die thanks to the help of Yajirobe and Krillin, who cut off the prince’s tail. But at least Goku gained a powerful ally in him.

Source: Toei Animation

It took a long time after that defeat for Goku to be on the losing side again. His next defeat was due to the cheating of Captain Ginyu who took advantage of the Saiyan’s carelessness to switch bodies with him. In the end, these tricks caused Goku to spend a lot of the Frieza saga in the recovery capsule.

Finally in the saga of the androids he was defeated twice. The first by Android 19, when Goku was quite weakened due to his heart virus. The second was with Cell, who in his last moment of villainy exploded alongside Goku on Kaio Sama’s planet.

Dragon Ball Super did not stop Goku’s defeats

the start of Dragon Ball Super was marked by Goku’s defeat at the hands of Beerus. TO Despite having achieved a new level of god-like power, the Saiyan was not victorious. To this day, Bills remains undefeated and is highly respected by almost every character in the franchise.

The next arc of Super showed us the return of Frieza with a new transformation. While it seemed like he would be the one to defeat Goku, technically it was his sidekick Sorbet who delivered the final blow. With an accurate shot to Goku’s heart, she knocked him out.

Source: Toei Animation

In the tournament of power arc Goku suffered defeats at the hands of Hit and Jiren. Hit even went so far as to kill him, only Goku planned ahead and resurrected himself with an energy attack. As for Jiren, although he practically defeated him, he had to do it with help and pulling him out of the arena. In hand-to-hand combat she could never beat him, even with Ultra Instinct.

The most recent character to beat Goku was Granola in the manga by Dragon Ball Super. After wishing to be the most powerful in the universe, the Cerelian had no problem defeating Goku with everything and Ultra Instinct. With a punch to the stomach, he drained all of the Saiyan’s energy. Fortunately he later saw that he was only being manipulated and put aside his revenge against the Saiyans.

So there you have it these were the losses that kept Goku humble. Maybe as I go further dragonball we will meet more characters who manage to overcome it. Which of these defeats did they remember?

