The good old man Dragon Ball is practically an inexhaustible source of inspiration for cosplayers, as this also demonstrates Bulma cosplay from katsu.ucosplaywhich, contrary to the current period, is decidedly summer themed.

This is a character who needs very little introduction, being one of the first allies with whom Goku he has been dealing with since the beginning of his adventure in Dragon Ball, which then grew and evolved as the years passed and the story progressed. The interpretation given by katsu.ucosplay is quite original, even if it fully fits the girl's typical style.

The Bulma in question seems to be in a marine environment, perhaps on a beach, and is appropriately dressed in a sort of one-piece bathing suit on which, obviously, the writing “Bulma” stands out, which often appears in the clothes worn by the character.