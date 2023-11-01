Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will be among the free games of PlayStation Plus of November. It will be possible to redeem the game starting next year November 7together with Mafia II: Definitive Edition And Aliens Firearm Elite.

But that’s not the only news for members. The software house has in fact announced that during the month of November all subscribers to the service will be able to take advantage of a 15% discount on rental and purchase of content on Sony Pictures Core. Those who have a season ticket PlayStation Plus Premium they will also be able to View Silent Hill: Ascension episodes 24 hours in advance compared to their release. The first episode will be available starting from November 8th.

