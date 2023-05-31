There Season 3 Of Dragon Ball: The Breakers was presented by Bandai Namco with a trailer: available from June 9th (with a public beta from May 31st), it will introduce the Ginyu Task Force as the new Reaper.

After Season 2 with Vegeta and Nappa, post-launch support for the asymmetrical multiplayer will therefore see the arrival of Ginyu and his teammates, who you will surely know if you have read or seen the Frieza saga.

Naturally, the developers could not help but recreate the gag of the “pose” of the Ginew Special Squad, in front of which a small group of Survivors remains dumbfounded: it will be interesting to understand which mechanics will accompany the characters in question.

In addition to the new Reapers, Season 3 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will also include two new skins precisely for the Survivors: Dende and King Kaioh. Finally, all users will be able to receive the new Snowy Mountain map.