BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Dimps announce the sixth season of content for DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwhich will arrive tomorrow, June 26th. Among the most important new features we find a new raider, Baby from Dragon Ball GT.

New Reaper

Baby (available via TP Tokens)

New Survivor skins

Launch (blue hair) (available via TP Tokens) Launch (blonde hair) (available via TP Tokens) Bra (GT) (available via TP Tokens)

More content coming in the future New warrior spirits (available via Spirit Siphon) New customization items (available via in-game store) Dirty Fireworks Your father was killed! Paragus defeated New accessory: Bulma’s bunny ears New accessory: airbike key ring New costume: Adult Gohan’s Gi New costume: Super C-17’s clothes …And more!



DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steamlet’s see the trailer dedicated to the new content below.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu