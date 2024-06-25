BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Dimps announce the sixth season of content for DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwhich will arrive tomorrow, June 26th. Among the most important new features we find a new raider, Baby from Dragon Ball GT.
- New Reaper
- Baby (available via TP Tokens)
- New Survivor skins
- Launch (blue hair) (available via TP Tokens)
- Launch (blonde hair) (available via TP Tokens)
- Bra (GT) (available via TP Tokens)
- More content coming in the future
- New warrior spirits (available via Spirit Siphon)
- New customization items (available via in-game store)
- Dirty Fireworks
- Your father was killed!
- Paragus defeated
- New accessory: Bulma’s bunny ears
- New accessory: airbike key ring
- New costume: Adult Gohan’s Gi
- New costume: Super C-17’s clothes
- …And more!
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steamlet’s see the trailer dedicated to the new content below.
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Season 6
Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu
