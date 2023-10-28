Bandai Namco updates us on the next addition to Dragon Ball: The Breakersor the Season 4 which is now upon us, presented with a trailer announcing the release date set for November 1, 2023.
Among the major new content arriving with this season is BrolyGoku’s fearsome rival fighter, who will be included in the cast as the new raider, along with several other expected new features. From November 1st, or next week, we will therefore see the arrival of Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 4.
The contents of Season 4
After Season 3 and Season 2, long-term support for this detail is therefore confirmed Asymmetric multiplayer fighting game based on the famous series by Akira Toriyama.
In this case, for Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 4 we will see Broly arrive as the new Raider and four new skins for the survivorsnamely Cheelai, Lemo, Bulma and Mr Satan, all obtainable through TP Token.
In addition to these elements, we also find the new Dangerous Ground map, objects for the first anniversary such as t-shirts and stickers, new customizable objects such as Gogeta and Goku’s outfits, new emotes, new skins for vehicles and new Transpheres of Goku and Vegeta.
