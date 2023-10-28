Bandai Namco updates us on the next addition to Dragon Ball: The Breakersor the Season 4 which is now upon us, presented with a trailer announcing the release date set for November 1, 2023.

Among the major new content arriving with this season is BrolyGoku’s fearsome rival fighter, who will be included in the cast as the new raider, along with several other expected new features. From November 1st, or next week, we will therefore see the arrival of Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 4.