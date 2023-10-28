BANDAI NAMCO and the developer Dimps will make it available from this November 1st Season 4 of content for the title DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwhich will introduce, among the many new features, also the mighty Broly as a raider.

If you are curious to know the list of contents of this fourth season in more detail, here is the list!

New raider – Broly (accessible via TP Tokens)

– Broly (accessible via TP Tokens) New skins for survivors – Cheelai (TP Tokens) Lemo (TP Tokens), Bulma snow gear (TP Tokens), Mr. Satan (Dragon Tier).

As for the content coming to celebrate the game’s first anniversary, we will find:

New Transpheres – Goku (Super Saiyan God), Vegeta (Super Saiyan God)

– Goku (Super Saiyan God), Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) New map – Dangerous Ground

– Dangerous Ground First anniversary T-Shirt (available in 20 colors)

(available in 20 colors) Stamp (1st Anniversary Ver.)

New customizable items – Metamor suit (Gogeta), Bubbles plush, Yardrat suit (Goku)

– Metamor suit (Gogeta), Bubbles plush, Yardrat suit (Goku) New emotes

New vehicle – Freeza Pod

Below you can find the presentation trailer for the new season!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu