BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reminds us that from today begins the Season 3 of his DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwhich includes a new Raidernew skins for i Survivors and more. It will be possible to play as Dende, King Kaioh and the witch Baba to face the fearsome Ginyu team.

The new transfer they will also make it possible to transform into Gohan Super Saiyan 2, Bardock Super Saiyan and Goten Super Saiyan. More details are available below.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Season 3 of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS includes a new Reaper, new skins for Survivors, as well as additional transspheres and further customization items. You start playing as Dende, King Kai and the clairvoyant Baba in Season 3 of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS!

And get to control the Ginyu Force, a group of Reapers that will be roaming the Time Rifts of Season 3!

While Guldo has no seek ability, his super attacks “Time Stop” and “Paralysis” can freeze Survivors’ movements and help you track them down!

As Recoome, you can use a scouter that will help you search for Survivors! Combined with his super attacks and melee attacks, no more Survivors will elude you.

Third phase: Jeice & Burter

The two Reapers Jeice and Burter will work together to help you in your attacks. Their abilities “Purple Comet Crash” and “Crusher Ball” are two super wide range attacks, which will allow you to take out an entire group of Survivors!

Fourth stage: Captain Ginyu

The fourth level lets you control Captain Ginyu who can upgrade their stats based on the stage members you’ve reached, filling their evolution gauge! Switching to Guldo will increase Ginew’s HP, switching to Recoome will increase damage, while switching to Jeice & Burter will increase movement speed!

With Ginew’s infamous ability, “Body Change”, you can change your body with that of any Survivor.

In Season 3 of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS there will also be new transfers:

Gohan (Teen, Super Saiyan 2): “You will pay dearly!”. When equipped, floating souls will spawn where allies were defeated. Obtaining these souls allows you to increase the amount of the cap gauge, as well as the amount of damage dealt.

Bardock (Super Saiyan): “The power to change the future”. This skill raises the Ultimate Dragon Change cap gauge to level 4. Additionally, the “Instant Descent” active skill can be used while in the air to land immediately.

Goten (Super Saiyan): “Young talent”. The ability increases damage taken, but prevents you from being staggered or blown away during a dodge while Dragon Change is activated.

Ginyu Force, Dende, and King Kai are also available individually in the in-game store via TP Tokens. Furthermore, by combining the three characters you will also get the “Raider and Survivor Skin Set”. Clairvoyant Baba can be obtained by unlocking dragon level 50.

In addition to the new characters, new customization items and much more content will be added to the in-game shop.

A new “Snowy Mountain” map will also be available in the game as a free update.

