BANDAI NAMCO And Dimps have announced the imminent arrival of Season 3 for DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, available on consoles and PC. The new season will kick off from next June 9th and will see the arrival of Ginyu team as Raider and two new Survivor Skins dedicated to Dende And King Kai.

From May 31st to June 5th a public test will be held in which it will be possible to preview the contents of the new season. All players who participate will receive as a bonus three Summon Tickets and 5,000 Zeni for use within the game.

We leave you now with the trailer for Season 3 of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Gematsu