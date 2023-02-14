Bandai Namco and the developers of Dimps have announced that the second season of post-launch content scheduled for Dragon Ball: The Breakerswhich will be available on February 16th. A trailer was presented for the occasion Season 2which introduces players to Vegeta and Nappa, the new villains.

“Take the lead as the Prince of Saiyans, where your goal is to eventually become the legendary Great Ape. But watch your tail, the Survivors (especially Yajirobe) will not give up so easily!” reads Bandai’s statement namco.

Nappa and Vegeta will therefore be the villain couple of the new update. Apparently, as the list below reveals, they will be a single playable character. At the beginning of the match, a Saibaman will be controlled, to then move on to Nappa and finally to Vegeta, also in an ape version.

Below are the contents planned for Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers:

New Raider

Vegeta (available with TP Tokens)

New survivor skins

Yajirobe (available with TP Tokens)

Chi-Chi (available via TP Tokens)

King Furry (available via Dragon Tier)

New Transheres

Goku (Super Saiyan)

Gohan (boy) (Super Saiyan)

New customization items (available with the internal shop)

Goku’s Gi (GT)

Trunks (Adult) Adventure Outfit (GT)

Grandpa Gohan mask

Plush Saibaman

New map (available with free update)