The video game of Dragon Ball The Breakers reaches season number 6 with new content, including survivors, attacks and the powerful Baby.

For this season Dragon Ball: The Breakersthe powerful Baby, will return to take revenge on all the Saiyans and will be the raider who, unlike the previous ones, will be able to control the survivors to use them against you.

This expansion will bring with it 3 completely new survivor skins such as Lanch (Blonde Hair Version), Lanch (Blue Hair Version) and Bra, Bulma’s daughter in Dragon Ball GT. These skins will unlock special abilities that come with each one.

Source: Bandai Namco

As always, this season of Dragon Ball: The Breakers It will come with new game mechanics, including the 4 different forms of Baby:

Basic form: In this form you can control civilians and move from one to another to infect them.

Baby Vegeta: He is now stronger and faster than before, and can also call his new minions, the infected civilians, to attack you.

Super Baby 2: The attacker transforms into his own improved version, now he can use special attacks to leave the survivors on the ropes.

Great Ape: The strongest form of the raider, he has now transformed into a great and powerful ape thanks to Bulma’s technology. With his great power, he will now be able to attack you from long range.

Finally, they will also be able to acquire the new Son Goku transformation sphere (Super Saiyan 3), which unlocks the Dragon Fist Special Attack for survivors, which will do a lot of damage to the enemy and will return whoever uses it faster.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero shows off Mr. Satan’s powerful combat style

Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Where is it available?

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is currently on the following platforms:

nintendo switch

Xbox One

Playstation 4

PC

Without further ado, we wish the Dragon Ball: The Breakers players good luck trying to defeat this tough rival, tell us what you think of this new season on our channel. Discord and don’t miss our news at Google news.