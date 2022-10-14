BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Below we can see the launch trailer for the title, waiting for our review.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS AVAILABLE FOR PC AND CONSOLE

Milan, 14 October – Bandai Namco Europe SAS released today DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, a new asymmetrical online multiplayer game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The title is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

In DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERSplayers can choose to join a group of seven Survivors and try to escape, or take on the role of a mighty Reaper and prevent the Survivors from succeeding.

Survivors are ordinary citizens trapped in a “Temporal Rift”, a phenomenon that blocks them in a place where space and time are in disarray. They will have to rely on their wits, objects scattered around the map and cooperation with the six characters in order to activate the Super Time Machine and escape the Reaper. If they choose to play as a Reaper, players will have to play one of Dragon Ball’s iconic antagonists, such as Cell, Majin Buu or Frieza. Each of them will become more dangerous as the game progresses, evolving into powerful new forms and destroying parts of the map, thus reducing the Survivors’ chances of hiding.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available in three different editions:

The Standard Edition, available in digital format only.

The Special Edition, available in both digital and retail formats, which includes the full game and the Special Edition Pack, containing a customizable costume, the “Two-Handed Good” victory pose and the skin for the “Dragon (Yellow) vehicle. “. By booking this edition it will also be possible to unlock the “Android 18 Transphere” contents and the “Scouter (Blue)” accessory.

The Limited Edition, available exclusively in Bandai Namco Store. In addition to the Special Edition content, the Limited Edition has a Steelbook, 3 Reaper stickers and a Cell (Larva) figurine, as well as the “Potara (Green)” in-game accessory, an exclusive timed bonus from the Bandai Namco Store. which will then also be available to other players at a later time.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will receive ongoing support after release with new seasonal content and updates that will delight fans! The game also has a Dragon Tier Seasonal Free which will reward players with free content. This season tier 50 will have the Farmer skin for Survivors as a reward.