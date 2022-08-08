video games based on dragon ball They have experimented with different genres. Although they almost always go for fighting titles, they have also given us some strategy, RPG and even faces. Now with The Breakers look again for the variety.

With this title bandai namcothey seek to leave the Z Warriors a little behind. Instead we take control of an ordinary character who must survive the destruction of Majin Buu, Frieza or Cell. Now that we were able to participate in a test, we tell you what we thought.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers puts you in a fight to survive

As their advances predicted, Dragon Ball: The Breakers It is an asymmetric multiplayer. That is to say that a group plays as survivors while a single player takes control of the villain. With each side battling for victory.

In the case of the villains it is simple. Their success depends on whether they can kill all the survivors in time. They can also win if they prevent the rival team from completing their objectives. Not to mention, they have an arsenal of super-powerful powers at their disposal.

Source: Bandai Namco

For their part, the survivors have a more complicated picture. They must not only stay alive. They must also search for a series of ‘power keys’ to activate a machine that will prevent the villain in turn from destroying the planet.

That’s the basic gameplay of Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Of course, with our time and test we were able to learn several additional aspects. Like the tools and mechanics that the survivors will have to have a chance to succeed.

Exploration is the key to defeating these villains

the maps of Dragon Ball: The Breakers they are quite large and full of places where the keys could be hidden. Fortunately, mobility is agile enough that it does not feel so tedious to explore everything. Survivors can run, jump, hide, and even climb walls.

In addition to their base skills, they have a survival kit with three items. One is a grappling hook gun that will help you climb or traverse great distances faster. Another is a bouncer that will help you jump higher and further. Finally we have a smoke bomb to mislead the villain in case he detects us.

From what we saw, Dragon Ball: The Breakers will let players change their survival kit. During the test we were only able to test this one which was useful on several occasions. It should be noted that each of these items have unlimited uses, but you must wait a while for them to recharge after using them.

Source: Bandai Namco

Additionally, throughout the map survivors can find other useful items. For example, we found a one-shot rocket launcher that can do high damage and distract the villain. There are also different variants of the dragon radar that will allow you to find the power keys more easily or even the dragon balls themselves.. Our favorite was a bag of hermit seeds used to revive companions.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro explains why the new Ultra Instinct returned to Goku’s black hair

There are some vehicles scattered in different parts of the maps of Dragon Ball: The Breakers. These help make traversing the map even easier. So scouting has many advantages, like helping you stand even a small chance against the villain.

The Z Warriors are still present in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

One way survivors can fight back is with something called DragonChange. This ability allows players to transform into one of the Z warriors. Thus, Dragon Ball: The Breakers allows players to face a more balanced duel with the villain of the game.

To activate this mode you need to find small energy cubes. These are scattered around the map or you can also receive them from NPCs looking for ransom. These cubes increase your energy level. It will depend on who you become.

Source: Bandai Namco

For example, level 1 lets you become Krillin, while level 2 gives you the chance to play as Piccolo.. It’s up to you whether you use this power to try to kill the villain or as a mere distraction for the rest of your teammates to complete their mission.

And what about the villain?

Unfortunately in our test time we didn’t get a chance to play as a villain. However, we got an idea of ​​how it works Dragon Ball: The Breakers for them. Obviously the experience is quite different from that of the survivors.

The villains level up as the game progresses and thanks to other factors. For example, Cell can absorb NPCs or other players to try to reach his perfect form. While Frieza evolves with the help of his rage. That is to say that the more damage the survivors do to him, the more power he will have.

Source: Bandai Namco

the villains of Dragon Ball: The Breakers they are very difficult to defeat and have very powerful abilities. They can destroy an entire area to prevent the survivors from finding all the keys. In the case of Cell we saw that he also had an ability to detect his rivals regardless of whether they were hiding.

It seems that we will have to wait for the launch of this title to find out what it is capable of. Majin Buu. Since for now we only got to see two villains in action. Even so, it is evident that many will want to test their abilities as these beings.. Which brings us to one of the biggest problems of Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers could suffer from waiting times

The reason we couldn’t play as villains in this test was due to time. Each session we had a limited time that we prefer to spend playing, even if it was as a survivor. Since every time we tried to be villains, the waiting times were exaggerated. Once we waited 30 minutes without finding a game.

The matchmaking room lets you choose whether you want to play as a survivor, villain, or random. Most of the time we play with the option of chance, which always put us in the role of an ordinary being. While with the villain option we are left with the desire.

Source: Bandai Namco

Unfortunately, also as a survivor the wait was a bit long. Several times we spent more than five minutes finding a game. Not to mention, once we found it, the loading screen felt heavy too. We even thought the game had crashed or something

We hope that these problems with Dragon Ball: The Breakers due to the fact that it was a test. Maybe at launch there will be more options and we won’t have to wait as long. Although it should be noted that this fact made us fight harder to survive. Since we wanted to play and not spend a long time doing nothing again.

The verdict is still in the air

We would be lying if we say that we don’t have fun playing Dragon Ball: The Breakers. We believe that it is a game with potential, especially if you are a fan of the franchise. However, long search, load, and wait times might turn some off. Other than that we feel it doesn’t do much to stand out.

We’ll see if when it is finally launched it comes with important changes in these aspects. Public acceptance will also depend a lot, to give us an idea of ​​​​if it will be a worthwhile title and that it could have support in the future.. We remain interested in its future, although with some doubt.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.