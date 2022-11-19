The movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is quite fresh in the minds of fans, and that is why Tamashii Nations took advantage of a presentation to announce figures based on their characters, such as Gohan Beast.

The latter is the result of one of the transformations that Goku’s son has in this Toei Animation film. The new statuette of this fighter belongs to the SH Figuarts line.

Gohan Beast debuted in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and shows this character with hair similar to that of a super saiyan.

But instead of being blonde, she’s silver-gray and standing taller than usual. Gohan has a lock of hair falling over her forehead and her eyebrows are the same color as her hair.

His expression is much tougher and the purple outfit he wears is the one he wears to honor Piccolo. Likewise, her eyes have a reddish hue.

Font: SH Figuarts.

Piccolo, like Gohan and his Gohan Beast transformation into Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, has other alternate versions. Fans have dubbed them Piccolo Smooth and Orange Piccolo; the second is the one that stands out much more.

Maybe SH Figuarts figures can be expected in the future but not this time. At the moment this new statuette of Gohan does not have a departure date or reservation; its price is still a mystery.

How strong is Gohan Beast in Dragon Ball?

gohan beast Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroknown in Latin America as Bestial Gohan, is an evolution of the unleashed potential of Goku’s son.

It is his definitive transformation that allows him to unleash his hidden and sleeping power. She is so powerful that she was able to defeat Cell Max and even took a hit from him without taking any damage. Thanks to this form, Gohan finished off this villain using a single Makankosappo.

There is speculation as to how strong Gohan is in this form. Many believe that not only is he on a level with Goku using Ultra Instinct or Vegeta with Ultra Ego, but he could even surpass them.

He sure has great power but it’s hard to say if Gohan Beast can truly surpass the other transformations or states mentioned above. Maybe in the manga there will be information about it.

