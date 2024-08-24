Throughout his career the late Akira Toriyama drew many characters, and in recent times Toyotaro, his disciple and cartoonist Dragon Ball Superis redrawing them. Now it was the turn of one of Dragon Quest that few remember.

In this case we are referring to Abel, the anime hero known as Dragon Quest: Legend of the Hero Abelalthough many usually only know it as Dragon Quest either Warrior.

It is interesting that the artist of Dragon Ball Super decided to draw him because he is someone who has long been forgotten. The anime of Dragon Quest: Legend of the Hero Abel takes inspiration from the first four video games of Dragon Quest; especially third.

The story, as expected, focuses on Abel, who seeks to rescue his beloved Tiala from the evil hands of Baramos along with other brave men.

Abel’s design certainly catches the eye, as Toyotaro highlights its muscularity. This type of aesthetic was common in the 80s and 90s of the last century. Dragon Quest. But nowadays it is no longer so present.

With the experience that the cartoonist has, Dragon Ball Super It didn’t take much to recreate him holding his sword with his muscles highlighted and ready for action. It’s a shame that the illustration isn’t full body.

Dragon Quest: Legend of the Hero Abel It began airing in December 1989 and ended in September 1990. When it ended, it had 43 episodes and was the work of Studio Comet. In the 1990s, it was occasionally re-aired. But many people don’t remember it and so far it doesn’t seem like it’s going to come back in any way.

Other recent illustrations by the artist Dragon Ball Super They are that of a certain fighter from a PlayStation game and of Beast Gohan from the movie DBS: Super Hero.

Apart from Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Quest We have more anime information at TierraGamer.