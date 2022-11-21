Dragon Ball Super It is still more than valid today, this through the new movie that premiered in theaters a while ago, as well as the manga that continues its course and already has a couple of sagas back. And although he does not manage to overshadow great successes that have already surpassed him as One Piece and Kimetsu no Yaibahas given something to talk about thanks to a certain interesting fact.

Through the new publications of the paper adaptation, it has been mentioned that the famous ultra instinct It is not just another transformation of the series, but rather a state Zen, one where the powers are fully controlled. while el Super Saiyan it is always based on emotions, usually with feelings of anger.

The only interesting tidbits I could find from this month’s “Interval Special”. This confirms ‘True Ultra Instinct’ isn’t some new variant, just ‘Ultra Instinct -Sign- + emotions’. So, even in colored manga, the hair color will remain the same as -Sign-. pic.twitter.com/lsyvzP2lnp — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) November 17, 2022

The only interesting tidbits I could find from this month’s “Interval Special”. This confirms that ‘True Ultra Instinct’ is not a new variant, just ‘Ultra Instinct + emotions’. So even in colored manga, the hair color will remain the same.

So he ultra instinct It is not a kind of Power Up for the character, but rather the manifestation of the hidden potential without getting out of control, quite the contrary, it is a state of total tranquility. That means, that at no time did he go through a moment of transformation, there was only a manifestation of something that the character already had, in this case his spirit of justice.

Remember that the manga is currently airing. Also, there is talk of the return of the anime to television, but this is totally a rumor that the studio Toei Animation not confirm yet.

Via: dbs chronicles

Editor’s note: Many of us could say that in the end this story would not be so canon, but let’s remember that Toyotaro is being supervised by Toriyama, so in the end all this is part of the official plot.