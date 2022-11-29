The franchise of dragonball It has a long production run and it looks like we’re still on it. After the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero No more official information was revealed about what is coming, however, on the one hand we already have some leaks and, on the other, with some official data that could indicate that a new date will be announced soon for the launch of a anime.

Through the official Twitter account of dragonball is that It was reported that an important announcement will be made on November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time).. It should be noted that the official information is still a nod, since there is nothing completely suggested.

Obviously, fans began to speculate. The bases of his theories revolve around the fact that in the publication you can read “Is the rebirth of the Red Patrol near?”this would refer to the latest production of the franchise, which is the movie of the franchise, the delivery of superhero.

However, there is no further data to suggest that it refers to this. We will have to wait a little longer to find out what the next projects will be about thatThey will certainly be interesting.

Among other speculations of what is coming for Dragon Ball

It is rumored that Dragon Ball Super it will have a second season in 2023. And it is even said that Chikashi Kubota will animate it.

In case you don’t remember, he was in charge of the animation for Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe film in the franchise that arrived in 2022. However, if true, we would now have the quality of his work on a weekly basis, it would be amazing.

It is also mentioned that Akira Toriyama himself could be involved, although it is not revealed how. Considering this, the new anime could be aiming for a new level.

You have to remember that the first season of Dragon Ball Super It came out in 2015 and had 14 episodes.

