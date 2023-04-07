With a string like dragonballwhere there are multiple eras separated by long periods of time, each with fully formed stories, characters, and power levels, there are inevitably some plot holes, that’s how things work, and in one case, Dragon Ball Super created a plot hole affecting androids 17 and 18, creating major problems for Dragon Ball GT in different ways.

When Dragon Ball Z ended, the series took a huge time leap into the future (ten years, to be exact), and ended with the possibility of a sequel, but without the need for one, so naturally there are two: Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT.

Dragon Ball Super takes place immediately after Majin Buu’s defeat, effectively filling the ten-year gap between Kid Buu’s death and what fans saw at the end of DBZ.

Dragon Ball GTon the other hand, takes place five years after the ten-year timeskip of DBZwhich means that, logically, Dragon Ball Super will feed directly to Dragon Ball GT.

While this makes sense, there are some who argue that there is no way that Super can become GT, and they present some good arguments. Regardless of what those points are or whether Super it will become in GT or not, what is confirmed is that both series are sequels to Dragon Ball Zwhich means that everything that happened within that time frame is canon to GT and Superand it’s exactly where this particular plot hole lies.

In episode 47 of Dragon Ball GT (written by Atsushi Maekawa, directed by Osamu Kasai, produced by Toei Animation), Android 17, who has been upgraded to Super 17, is about to kill Goku and conquer the planet, when his sister, Android 18, shows up to help Goku.

18 attacks 17 with a ki blast and 17 doesn’t respond at full strength, as he is worried about accidentally hitting his internal bomb that would destroy not only her, but pretty much everything around her, potentially including himself.

When Goku he hears 18 reminding 17 of that “fact”, he laughs to himself, knowing that 18 is lying. In DBZKrillin summoned Shen-Long through the Dragon Balls and wished for the bombs to be removed from both 17 and 18, giving them a chance at normal lives without the constant threat of termination. However, only 18 was aware of that information, allowing him to beat Super 17 in GTwhich led directly to his defeat.

In chapter 31 of Dragon Ball Superwritten by Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou, there is a flashback sequence that supposedly takes place during the events of Dragon Ball Z immediately after Krillin made his wish. This sequence shows 18 telling 17 that his bombs were magically removed, before flying away and allowing him to live his life alone.

This completely ruins the loss of Super 17 in Dragon Ball GTand it doesn’t even require that Super be canon for GT to be ruined. Super retcons an event that happened in Dragon Ball Za series that is canon for GT apart from Superwhich means that 17 should have known that he and 18 had no bombs inside of them, and that he could have gone all-out against her and potentially conquered the world.

The official timeline of dragonball suggests that Dragon Ball Super carries GTso this retcon messes up the ‘Saga of Super 17‘ of GT no matter what, but the interesting thing is that it even ruins it for those who say that Super and GT are separate, since the change of Super affects zwhich directly affects GT. As mentioned above, it’s inevitable that plot errors will appear in such an expansive series, this just happens to be a major one that affects almost every era of dragonballincluding Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT at once.