Since chapter #103 the manga of Dragon Ball Super is detained, and the reason is the death of the creator of Dragon BallAkira Toriyama. However, it is possible that the series will return and this was suggested by Toyotaro, its cartoonist.

He is the artist responsible and in a recent interview he hinted that he is willing to continue the work of his master and role model. The conversation in question was recently published by the Weekly Dragon Ball News channel.

The video, released on August 26, 2024, shows Toyotaro (without revealing his face) accompanied by Victory Uchida. There they talk about the results of a vote of Dragon Ball SuperGoku’s Best Bout.

At the end of the recording there is a comment about the continuity of the series. In this Toyotaro says ‘Thanks. With the Moro fight included and everything, I was delighted to see the results of the survey.’But what he said next is the most interesting thing.

Fountain: Shueisha.

According to the artist of Dragon Ball Super ‘but I won’t stop there! I plan to continue creating many exciting battles for fans to enjoy, so I hope everyone will follow my work. Thank you!’For many this is a confirmation that Toyotaro intends to continue with the manga Dragon Ball Super.

Unfortunately, there is still no official confirmation from Shueisha. But we believe that an announcement should not take long.

There are those who point out that the website of Dragon Ball has long been suggested that the manga Dragon Ball Super will continue. But this is the first time that Toyotaro himself has said something clear. There is no shortage of those who speculate that it could be in October, the month in which it will be released. Dragon Ball Daima.

In the meantime, Toyotaro continues to share illustrations, including those dedicated to series that go beyond Goku and his friends.

