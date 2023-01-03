It’s not a secret that dragonball is one of the most acclaimed action shonen in history. However, it should not be forgotten that Akira Toriyama’s work began as a comic adventure. Thus, the new arc of Dragon Ball Super will try to return to its roots.

During a recent interview, Toyotaro, who is in charge of the manga of Dragon Ball Superrevealed that plans to experiment with aspects of romance and comedy with the new story arc, which introduces us to Trunks and Goten at school. This was what he commented:

“I added some romantic comedy elements. That’s something that Akira Toriyama doesn’t do very much; Dragon Ball isn’t known for its romance, but I wanted to include it. There may be more of those scenes in the second chapter and beyond, but I’m very satisfied with what I was able to do for the first chapter. Trunks’ classmates are students and feel very similar to those you’d find in an American high school. Also, I wanted to create a similar feeling to the parts of the original manga with Gohan in high school, so I made several classmates with that idea.”

Along with this, an illustration was shared with the classmates of the two Saiyans.

Considering that we’ve only seen one chapter of this new arc so far, it remains to be seen if Toyotaro’s ideas will manage to be executed in the way he wants. We can only wait and see how the story will progress. On related topics, this is the origin of Black Frieza. Similarly, the creator of To-Love Ru pays homage to Dragon Ball.

Editor’s Note:

If the new arc of Dragon Ball Super manages to return to his roots, it will be interesting to see how the series progresses. It’s impossible to take away from the action, but it will still serve as a nice breather after how heavy the Granolah arc was.

Via: dragonball