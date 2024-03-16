













As expected and after the death of the mangaka Akira Toriyama, the manga of Dragon Ball Super will interrupt your publication. That will be after the release of chapter 103 of the manga, which will happen on March 20, 2024.

The announcement took place in the latest issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine, which is where the series is available. However, it should be noted that it is not known whether it is a momentary or indefinite pause.

The information that comes from V-Jump does not clarify it, so it will be necessary for the next issue to come out to clear up doubts. We must not forget that the manga Dragon Ball Super It was a joint effort between Toriyama and Toyotarou.

The creator of dragon ball supervised and added elements related to the story. Likewise, she designed some of the characters. Without leaving aside the fact that he was considered the mentor of the responsible artist.

That is, Toyotarou, which many see as his successor to work in Dragon Ball Super. It is clear that he is going to have to take his time to evaluate how he should proceed.

At this time it is not known if Akira Toriyama left documents or discussed with Toyotarou or his editor how this manga would end.

Although it is known that everything that happens in the series Super it's within a time frame that already exists in the series.

Follow up: It's somewhat unclear whether its 1 month break or indefinite, we'll have to wait for next month's VJump to find out. —Hype (@DbsHype) March 15, 2024

We refer to what happens after the defeat of Majin Buu and the appearance of Uub in the Ending of Z of Dragon Ball Z.

There are things that remain in the air Dragon Ball Super. Not only the duel between Goku and Gohan, but the appearance of Black Frieza and the same applies to the development of the relationship of some characters.

This is the case of Trunks from the normal timeline with Mai, something that many fans want to see evolve as best as possible.

