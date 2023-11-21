This year marked the 40th anniversary of the franchise dragon ballwhich celebrated the announcement of Daima, a program in which many of the characters are going to return to their childhood stage to fulfill a specific mission. For their part, some fans have wondered what is going to happen to the saga of Supergiven that the arc that we could already see in the movie is almost ending. super hero since last year in theaters.

After what has already been released with the story of Moor and also of Big wavemany have come to think that the story will end there to continue with the ending of Z in which we see Goku leading to Uub to training in the tower Kamisama. However, to people’s relief, this will not be the case, at least in printed format; well apparently Goku He will continue to fight for quite some time in this universe full of nostalgia.

As commented by Victory Uchidaofficial editor of this publication, the paper version that is in charge of Toyotaro and Toriyama It will continue for a while longer, which will leave fans calm about what will come in the future in terms of transformations and plot twists. For its part, there is hope that some plot holes will be closed for the sake of inconsistencies.

On the other hand, it is still up in the air if the anime chapters will return at some point, given that since 2018 they have gone on an indefinite hiatus. In fact, while it is on this hiatus, a couple of canonical films have been released so that the wait won’t be so long. However, fans want to see both the saga of Moor as Big waveand surely the films are going to have the adaptation like what happened with The Battle of the Gods.

Via: Bandai

Editor’s note: I feel that exploiting Dragon Ball so much could not lead to anything good, unless they make series from the same universe but that no longer focus on Goku and his friends, this so that arcs are not released that end up boring the public.