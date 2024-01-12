













That's what the name of this one suggests, which is Carmine and No. 15. The first is a character who debuted in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and is a member of the reborn Red Patrol Army.

But the second is a mystery, since the term 'No. 15' usually applies to an android. It is with these numbers that Dr. Maki Gero named his creations, such as 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

The 15 is associated with the robot that appears in one of the Toei Animation films that is not part of the canon of the series. We refer to Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 and it doesn't have much background; could it be the same for Dragon Ball Super?

Original Android No. 15 (Source: Toei Animation).

In the shared sketches of the manga, Carmine appears but not the supposed Android No. 15. So it will be necessary to wait for chapter #101 of the manga to be available. Dragon Ball Super.

That will be on January 18, 2024 starting at 9:00 am One thing that is clear is that the story of the film DBS: Super Hero will continue in the manga, and that both Gotenks and Trunks will continue taking care of the city and the citizens.

And that the Red Patrol Army, despite the destruction of Cell Max and the disappearance of Magenta, is still very active.

The best thing will be to wait to see if Android No. 15 from the manga Dragon Ball Super Is it the same one from the movie mentioned before or is it actually someone completely different.

Fountain: Shueisha.

But it wouldn't be the first time that a Toei creation has been turned into canon, and the best example in that sense is Broly with his newest film.

