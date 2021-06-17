In view of the fact that there will be nothing new from the anime of Dragon ball super At one time, especially since many details about his film are still unknown, fans turn their attention to the manga.

In the past, reading it meant waiting for someone in Japan or some Asian country to scan it and then translate it. Or wait for it to arrive in volume form. But in this age there is nothing easier to do it than through the website and the official application of the publisher. Shueisha.

Dragon Ball Super is available in Manga Plus

Of course, we mean Manga Plus, which in addition to being available in English is also available in Spanish. It is a practical and simple way to read the manga legally.

Every weekend several new chapters of different manga are released, in a way so punctual that it seems like a clock. Not just from the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, but also from other company publications, both in print and based on Internet.

Dragon Ball Super revealed the dark side of a new and mysterious character

This is how you can read the latest news related to popular series such as One piece, My hero academia, And of course, Dragon ball super.

In the case of the latter, it is currently in the Chapter 72, and it will be next Sunday, June 20, that the next one will arrive. In this way, fans can be aware of the battle that Goku Y Vegeta they are waging against the new ‘villain’, Granolah. Why in quotes?

The next chapter will be out this weekend

Simply, because even though he is a rival of the Z Warriors, the only thing this character is looking for is to get his revenge against the saiyans that exterminated their species, and incidentally, of Freeza.

His methods leave something to be desired, but he cannot be blamed for having a great accumulated grudge. There is no shortage of those who hope that at some point he comes to his senses, since it is possible that the real culprits are not very far from it.

While the story and storyboards of the manga by Dragon ball super fall into the hands of Akira toriyama, creator of the series, most of the drawing falls into the hands of his collaborator Toyotarou.

It is to be imagined that everything that both are handling will sooner or later end in a new animated adaptation. Unless something unexpected happens, there will almost always be a new chapter of the manga from time to time in Manga Plus.

