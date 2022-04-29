Dragon Ball Super was able to hide some clues about how Goku will beat Gasand if you have followed the manga in a timely manner, surely you also noticed.

Everything happens in chapter 83 of the manga, where they teach us how Bardock He managed to defeat the villain using a kind of pre-super saiyan phase, although there was an extra detail that some missed.

In one of the panels, the father of Goku He mentions that when fighting he only focuses on victory, and in this way he manages to defeat his opponents.

This tip is too simple and vague to believe that it will be the key that could define a battle between the two, but it makes sense if we link it to another moment in the game. sleeve.

We know that Goku will defeat Gas only if he masters Ultra Instinct more deeply.and if you remember, Whis he revealed how to do it in one of his workouts.

At that time he mentioned that the key was to listen to the inner voicea fact that he did not understand at the time, but that makes sense with what he said Bardock.

Will Goku beat Gas with a new Ultra Instinct?

It will be in the chapter 84 when we will find out if this theory becomes reality, although there are already some indications that could point to it.

The main one of them arrived with the imposing Ultra Ego that Vegeta reached a few installments ago, which emerged after the Saiyan prince focused on destruction.

For now we should take this as a theory, but if you think about it, it would make sense of all the flashback we saw in the dragon ball super chapter 83.

Will thinking of victory be enough for Goku increase your power? Is the end of the Gas saga near? Tell us what you think in the comments