In dragonball Tributes to film and television characters are not uncommon, such as the Metal Sergeant reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger. So it’s not surprising that Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy inspire characters from Dragon Ball Super.

This is what came to light recently with the publication of the designs of Trunks and Goten’s schoolmates. At least a couple of them, Chok (Chalk) and Fayra (Filer) remember these guys.

Chok resembles Miles, while Fayra resembles Gwen. It should be noted that it is the impression that both give in their black and white illustrations.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro explains why they decided to go with the arc of superheroes.

Regarding the first, the similarity with Miles Morales is very evident, but it cannot be guaranteed that the second is blonde like Gwen Stacy.

Do not forget that there are characters who appear to be blonde in a manga when in reality their hair is a different color. It is something very common.

Fountain: Shueisha.

You just have to remember when many thought that Monkey D. Luffy had a golden color in his new transformation into one piecewhen in reality it was pure white.

As expected, some fans have already taken note of Chok and Fayra’s resemblance to Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in the manga of Dragon Ball Super. Both characters appear in the most recent chapter of the series but only in passing and without highlighting much.

When is the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super coming out?

It is possible that these characters reminiscent of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will appear again in the next chapter of the manga. Dragon Ball Super. This is 89, which will be available starting at 9:00 am on Thursday, January 19 of this year.

This story can be read in English and Spanish through the Manga Plus site. From what happened at the end of chapter 88 it seems that the action will take place at the school where Trunks and Goten are studying.

After revealing their names, and knowing that they will not be simple “filler” characters, the comparisons between Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” have resurfaced due to their resemblance to the new characters from dragonball. pic.twitter.com/OLdTPXvx5b — Goku (@Dios_Goku) January 3, 2023

Am I the only one who thinks it’s a real stretch that these two are a reference to Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey? They look literally nothing like them except the guy is black and the girl is a girl lmao pic.twitter.com/WnSVhNfNXV — Gambit (@GambitXIII) January 2, 2023

Sometimes there are color illustrations of some characters, so it could be the case of Chok and Fayra. Sure, if they have anything to do with the story.

Fountain: Shueisha.

There are some who point to a ‘plagiarism of Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou for the appearance of these characters.

Rather it should be said that they are just tributes like Toriyama did in the past. This is a case similar to some designs that reminded characters from one piece in DC Comics comics.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.