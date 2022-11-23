In a special issue of V-Jump magazine, Toyotaro shared an illustration made by him of Super Saiyan 3 Goku. This was as part of a segment dedicated to Dragon Ball Super, to prepare their fans before the return of the manga. Here we leave you this look.

Source: V-Jump / Toyotaro

The version of Goku in Super Saiyan 3 made by Toyotaro has generated very good responses from fans. Especially since it has been a long time since we have seen this transformation. In fact, Goku’s first fight with Beerus in Dragon Ball Super it was the last time we saw her.

Something to note is that the appearance of this illustration does not mean that this transformation will appear in the new arc. Let’s remember that with the ultra instinct and the Saiyan God phases, Goku no longer has the need to return to this form.

Also a few days ago it was revealed that Super he will switch focus in his next arc. Since the saga will follow a new adventure where Goten and Trunks will be the protagonists. So Goku, at least in the following chapters, will take a break from the spotlight.

When does the Dragon Ball Super manga come back?

The new chapters of the manga Dragon Ball Super They will start publishing this December. As we mentioned, the protagonists this time will be Goten and Trunks in an arc that will connect with the events we saw in Super Hero. That is why the young Saiyans will appear as teenagers.

Source: BIRD STUDIO, Toyotarou/SHUEISHA

Both will try to become superheroes just like Gohan tried with his Great Saiyaman persona. Outside of these details, it is not known for sure who will be the villain of the new arc or other details. However, there is very little time left to get our first answers. What do you think will happen?

