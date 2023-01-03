Dragon Ball Super will publish its first chapter of 2023 at the end of January, and toyotaro explains why they chose a new arc with a focus on the superhero theme having to Trunks as protagonist.

the last arc of Dragon Ball Super is inspired by the hit movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which premiered on June 11, 2022 in Japan, the arc took up the idea of ​​superheroes. The previous arc revealed a more powerful Frieza and in a much more aggressive mode. In this way, it left us expectant, since Goku and Vegeta definitely could not overcome it.

Despite the tension of this, the author chose to follow an idea that, he mentioned, has been with him for quite some time and he was finally able to put it on paper. The new arch of Dragon Ball Super follows Trunks and Goten in their teenage years, the boys have set out to be the greatest superheroes in their city.

In an interview, Toyotaro, the illustrator of Dragon Ball Super commented that, from the beginning, the new arc of the series sought to be “smaller and simpler”. Especially after the intense season that Goku and Vegeta had, it was considered that the manga needed a fresh and digestible twist.

Source: Toei Animation

The reason why the last arc of Dragon Ball Super is starring superheroes

Here is what Toyotaro mentioned:

“There were a lot of ideas floating around about the new story…and when we met with him [el creador de la serie, Akira Toriyama] and more personal, we discussed how Goku and Vegeta had been the main characters for a very long time. In addition, the stories were also large-scale and intergalactic, so it might be interesting to do something smaller and simpler this time.”

Although, to this was added that he wanted to have Trunks as the protagonist:

“He had wanted to do a story with Trunks as the main lead before the movie was discussed. [Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero]. That is something that interested me. But I didn’t know if it would really fit with the main story… I mentioned that I wanted to do it as a spin-off. I think I mentioned it several years ago. So when we were thinking about focusing on someone other than Goku and doing something different, the first thing that came to mind was my idea of ​​a story about Trunks. I thought maybe this was finally my chance to do it.“.

In this way, Toyotaro explained how he managed to create an arch of Dragon Ball Super different from all the above, achieving the unimaginable: Trunks and superheroes in the same story. Though, he had to work very hard submitting several proposals to make what he sought for so long a reality.

Where can I watch the anime?

Currently the anime has 131 chapters available on the Crunchyroll platform. You can enjoy them both dubbed and subtitled.

