One of the constant elements of dragon ball are the transformations Goku get to increase its power. In Super we find a new version of the Ultra Instinct that left behind the silver hair to return to the common black of the Saiyan. Now his illustrator explains why.

In an interview with the official website of dragon ball, Toyotaro talked about what led to his design of the new Ultra Instinct. Actually the decision had to do with what had already been established with this transformation, but the mangaka wanted to show Goku’s personality as well.

‘The gray hair Ultra Instinct cannot be maintained without its wielder’s mind being calm. With the black-haired one, Goku can show his true self and still use Ultra Instinct. So he decided to use this transformation. Goku is becoming more familiar with this technique and making it more his own.. He explained Toyotaro.

Source: Shueisha

According to the illustrator dragon ballthis also means that Goku is close to the level of Whis. That is to say that there will come a time when the Saiyan is in that state all the time. Toyotaro explained that Ultra Instinct is becoming second nature to the protagonist. In the end it will no longer be a special transformation.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: Goku accidentally eliminated the only warrior who could defeat Beerus

Remember that the events of Super happen between Majin Buu’s death and the tournament where Goku meets Uub. There the Saiyan appears with his typical black hair and a change of clothing. Perhaps by then he will have fully mastered the ultra instinctalthough he wasn’t showing it.

How did Goku unleash his new Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super?

For those who have not followed the events of Dragon Ball Super. Goku he released this new version of Ultra Instinct in his fight with Gas. This after listening to a recording of Bardock’s voice that unlocked childhood memories of him and what it was really like to be a Saiyan.

Source: Shueisha

as explained Toyotarothis transformation looked very similar to the base form of Kakaroto. Nevertheless, it lets him keep his personality while giving him all the powers of the form. With it he managed to surpass his rival for a few moments, although the battle is not over yet. What did you think of this new phase? Goku?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.