Toyotaro is the illustrator of Dragon Ball Super, has the honor of working with Akira Toriyama and on several occasions, he has expressed his fondness for specific characters in the series. However, she now declared the attachment he feels towards the work of sleeve original.

The last arc of the manga DB Super it revolved around a superhero theme, and was starred by Trunks and Gohan. However, it has now been announced that the next arc will adapt the most recent film in the franchise: Dragon Ball Super: Superhero. As a matter of fact, in the 20th volume of the manga, Toyotaro expressed his gratitude for working with references to the original work.

The illustrator commented that he is very happy to collaborate with Akira Toriyama and be able to contribute to Bardock’s backstory.. In addition to the fact that he is excited to resume -even if it is a reference- the arc of Dragon Ball Z. Because one of the chapters takes up Gohan’s high school, which serves to set the adventures of Goten and Trunks as Saiyaman X1 and X2.

This is a nod that excites any fan, but surely Toyotaro even more who mentioned the following:

“In the original Dragon Ball manga, Bardock only appeared in two panels. As well as Gohan’s high school arc, which ended in a few chapters. I always wanted to know more about them, now getting ideas from Toriyama-Sensei himself and being able to draw it myself makes me incredibly happy.”

Toyotaro always keeps expressing the pride and happiness that working in the franchise gives him. dragonball.

Dragon Ball: Bardock Episode

It is a spin off if. It had three chapters released in 2011 and published in V-Jump magazine. Towards the end of 2011 it was announced that it would receive an anime adaptation and would be part of DB SSSS Saikyō Super Saiyan Secret.

