The way things have gone with Dragon Ball Super It does not seem very likely that in this story we will see Future Trunks again, let alone executing Ultra Instinct as Goku.

However, for that there are artists from all over the world who imagine how this character could be seen in such a way. The most recent effort in this direction is from Christian Insisa (@chry_insi_art), an Italian illustrator, caricaturist and animator.

Insisa recently shared on her Instagram account A commission that they commissioned The idea was to represent what Future Trunks would be like if he carried out Ultra Instinct.

In the images that accompany this note we see the before and after. In the first is Vegeta’s son in a normal state, with his torso uncovered and long hair.

His pants are torn in some places. In the second, he appears surrounded by a supernatural glow.

It is the same one that covers Goku when he performs Ultra Instinct. There is nothing preventing Future Trunks from being able to perform this technique. But unlike others in Dragon Ball Super This does not depend on the level of power, or if the person who performs it has Saiyan blood in his veins.

It is a learned knowledge that only very few know. So Goku might as well share it with Trunks but the way the series is going it doesn’t seem like there’s such an opportunity.

What Dragon Ball Super characters know the Ultra Instinct technique?

Although Future Trunks does not know the Ultra Instinct technique in Dragon Ball Super That’s not to say that only Goku and Whis know about it. There are several characters within the series who know its fundamentals and can apply it.

This is the case of the Great Priest, father of Whis, and his brother Merus; it is a technique well known to angels. So does Bills, the God of Destruction, and the evil sorcerer Moro.

The above know Ultra Instinct as part of the official canon. But outside of this, Beat, Erito and Baserk from the card arcade can also apply it Dragon Ball Heroes.

As time goes on it is likely that more characters will learn and master this battle technique. Even Master Roshi has shown that he could perform it, since he is a martial arts expert with many years of experience and great knowledge.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super We have more manga and anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.