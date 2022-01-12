Although the television anime of Dragon ball super came to an end fans have enjoyed associated productions. Among them is the film of Broly which premiered in December 2018.

Something that stood out for this animated film is that the character design was carried out by Naohiro shintani, who also served as animation director. His work caught the attention of many fans and some are hoping to see him return.

The style of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was highly appreciated

Only it will not be in the new tape of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but in a production derived from the series. Is about Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

That’s what came up recently, when @DbsHype published three new designs of Bardock, father of Goku; the King Vegeta, from Vegeta; Y Paragus, from Broly. It is not known if Shintani He himself had to do with it but all three have a clear inspiration in the style he has.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Goku’s Blue Super Saiyan has a new transformation

Of the three mentioned above only Bardock has seen some action. Not in the anime of Super, which is still on hold, but through the manga.

That in the form of hindsight, since it had a vital role in the events of the most recent arc, which involves Granolah. If not for him this character would not have survived.

Regarding the King Vegeta Y Paragus, it is not seen that in the future they will appear too much. Especially the second of them.

Bardock, King Vegeta and Paragus, the warriors of the past

All because of how things turned out in the movie Broly. But when it comes to Super Dragon Ball Heroes things change. In this anime the strangest things can happen, since your objective is to sell cards for a very popular arcade machine in Japan.

This is why characters who died in other stories reappear without problems, sometimes from the past or as alternate versions of other timelines.

What about the main line of the series? If there is a second season of the series Super the appearance of Bardock it is guaranteed. Maybe the King Vegeta It would also appear as a cameo but cannot be guaranteed.

For characters like those mentioned above, flashbacks are the most viable way to take advantage of them. Perhaps the new film in the franchise also has a dose of these kinds of memories.

Sources [1][2].