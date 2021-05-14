Fans of Dragon ball they may be happier than ever. A few days ago, it was confirmed that a new animated film will be released sometime in 2022, which excited more than one follower of this work of Akira toriyama.

Within the framework of Goku day, that is to say on May 9, Toriyama confirmed that they are working on a file of Dragon ball super. It will tell an original story, with an unexpected character, hitting theaters in Japan next year.

However, there was no further information in this regard. In fact, it is only known that it will be a completely new film, emerged after the events that occurred in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Thus, Toriyama leads the production of the story and the dialogue.

It is because of that also that fans of Goku and company look for answers to their doubts in any corner of the internet. And now it seems that they discovered the exact period of 2022 in which the brand new film could be released if everything goes according to plan.

We also recommend: The Dragon Ball Super movie will have an original story and an unexpected character

Between July and December, the new Dragon Ball Super will arrive

Some pages specialized in information on the Z Warriors They claim to have found the period in which the newly announced film could be released. According World gokuuIt would take place between July and December of next year. The safest thing is that it is for the winter season.

This was discovered according to a financial report from Toei Animation. This includes the company’s projects that are about to be launched and that related to the work of Toriyama It is planned for the second half of 2022.

Of course, this is not official or final, but it could be an indicator of what Toei wants with the new movie. Especially since they don’t plan on having a big premiere of Dragon ball during the pandemic, so it would be best for them to wait as long as possible.

Fountain.



