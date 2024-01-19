













Dragon Ball Super: There is already evidence that Gohan has already surpassed Goku | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Specifically, in Chapter 101: Carmine and No. 15, which came out on January 18. While some of it is focused on Trunks and Goten in their superhero work there is a moment when the focus is elsewhere.

Specifically, in a place in the cosmos where Goku and Vegeta are training with Broly and preparing for the challenge represented by Frieza's new transformation, Black Frieza.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: Fusion between Videl and Bulma is real and here we present it to you.

It is the Prince of the Saiyans who trains with Broly in Dragon Ball Super. While this is happening Goku is talking to Whis and it comes up how much Gohan has advanced. It is Vegeta who brings out the power difference that now exists between father and son.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

That was after Whis, Goku and Beerus talked about the growth Gohan has had in Dragon Ball Super. Beerus comments about him that 'it was not noticeable'and then Vegeta says 'according to Bulma, at that time, Gohan became so strong that he seemed to have even surpassed us'.

Goku, for his part, adds 'oh really? I would have liked to see that. I couldn't identify his ki because she was fighting Vegeta'. And the latter took advantage of this opportunity.

Vegeta talked about how he defeated Goku, something that happens at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It is likely that the talk was about Gohan's Beast Mode, which also appears in said animated film.

Source: Shueisha.

So it seems clear that now Goku's son, on his own merits, is now stronger than his father. Maybe that will help against Black Frieza. The next chapter of the manga will be released on February 20, 2024 on Manga Plus.

Apart from Dragon Ball Super We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)