After a break of a few weeks, the manga of DRAGON BALL SUPER drawn by Toyotaro will return with a new story arc, after the end of the one of the cerealswhich saw the debut of Granolah and the return of one of the most beloved antagonists, Freezer.

It seems that the new narrative arc, which will begin with the next chapter, will be set immediately before the events of the feature film Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (here our review of the film). In the images that make up the advertising page we can see some drawings of Gohan And Smallas well as the most obvious Gokubut above all of Goten And Trunks finally teenagers, sporting a mysterious new superhero costume.

Dragon Ball Super manga will come back up V Jump with the outgoing number next December 20thit will be possible for us to read it in English on the app MANGA Plus awaiting the arrival of the new volumes in Italian of Star Comics.

Source: DBSHype