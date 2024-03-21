The May issue of V Jump announced that the manga of Dragon Ball Superby Toyotaro, will go on hiatus starting from the next issue of the monthly magazine, due out in April. She did not reveal, however, when the series will resume its course.

The previous break occurred in August 2022, before the start of a new narrative arc, and then restarted the following December. The manga began the comic transposition of the film's events Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in March 2023.

It has not been openly stated that the hiatus has anything to do with the untimely passing of Akira Toriyamawho up to this point has worked behind the scenes to support Toyotaro for the serialization of the manga.

Source: V Jump Street Anime News Network