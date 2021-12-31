Many rumors run around Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Especially since Toei Animation has not revealed a synopsis for this film. Many believe that Gohan will have a big role in this film, especially for his appearance on the poster and most recent trailer.

The same can be said of his daughter, Bread. Of course also Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta and the new members of the Red Patrol Navy. But what about the others?

Could Gotenks appear in this new movie?

There are those who believe that Trunks Y Goten They will also appear in this animated film, and especially as adults. That’s the theory he shared DBSHype through one of his videos.

All because the official website of this production was recently updated. Especially the part where the cast of voice actors and actresses is mentioned. Now the name of Takeshi kusao, which reveals that an old acquaintance will return to action.

Kusao is known for giving voice to Trunks both as a child in the series’ main timeline and as the alternate. That is, like the popular Future Trunks, so the character must appear in some way.

This is when things get a little tricky in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Some believe that the most logical thing is that it appears Trunks in its adult form.

The problem is that there are those who believe that in the case of Goku his whole family should show up. All because Gohan Y Bread are fully confirmed.

So it would be very weird that Goten was not contemplated; especially since he is a very close friend of Trunks. It is based on the foregoing that there is no shortage of those who speculate that there is the possibility of seeing Gotenks, the merger of Trunks Y Goten, in this new tape of the franchise.

The voice of Goten, like that of Goku Y Gohan, comes from the actress Masako Nozawa. She certainly participates in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but it is not known if he plays the second son of Goku.

We will have to wait for Toei Animation share more information to corroborate or deny that Goten will appear in this film. But if he gets to be next to Trunks It would be possible that Gotenks appear as an adult and join this new battle.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will premiere on April 22, 2022 in Japan.

