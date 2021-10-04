The premiere of the film Dragon Ball Super: super hero will be in the year 2022. This has been announced by the production of the anime, perhaps the highest grossing and famous of all time. Although he does not know much about this film, it is known that Bread, daughter of Gohan and Videl, it will appear somewhat overgrown, so it is understood that there will be a time jump.

In addition, a curious fact is the new villain, who wears a peculiar suit that could remind of a certain German army. Finally, the house of Piccolo, which recalls the constructions of the planet Namek.

In the absence of an official trailer with images of Dragon Ball Super: super hero, users on social networks have risked theorizing about the chronological location of the film. According to netizens on Twitter, the film would not be after the end of Dragon Ball Z, but rather after the Granola arc.

“From the death of Buu to the Uub tournament, 10 years pass,” theorizes the user @ Tierra100able. The first five years are seen in Super, from the arc of Bills until Big wave, but there are still 5 empty years, in which in the Z saga Bulma He reproached Goku that they did not see each other during all that time.

Under that logic, Goku and Vegeta continued their divine training, while Goten, Trunks, Pan and Piccolo were still on earth. . So, Dragon Ball Super: super hero could be placed in this time frame.

Dragon ball super hero: release date

There is no certainty of the release date of Dragon Ball Super: super hero, but it will be in the year 2022.

Theory about Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: super hero

The ultra ego, Vegeta’s new power, is different from Goku’s ultra instinct. The power of the Saiyan prince makes him a savage who enjoys taking damage. With this new energy, Vegeta had a more successful fight with Granola than Goku had, so it can be understood that he is stronger than the protagonist.

Dragon Ball Super trailer: super hero