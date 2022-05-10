Crunchyroll Y Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed that the most recent film based on the original work of Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will be released in August in theaters around the world.

According to the statement, this is the first anime premiere in the cinema of Crunchyroll globally. One fact that we must not lose sight of is that Japan will be the first country to receive the film, which has a release date of June 11.

On the other hand, the information also tells us that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will not only be available in Japanese with its respective subtitles, it will also enjoy its respective dubbing.

Gohan Y piccolo will face Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 | Source: Toei Animation

“For over 30 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has delighted fans around the world who have followed the greatest warriors defending the Earth from evil forces.”, declared Rahul Purinipresident of Crunchyroll.

“We are excited to partner with Toei Animation to bring the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super to the legion of super fans eager to continue the adventure and increase anime viewers who are discovering it for the first time.”

We also recommend: Crunchyroll is now available on Nintendo Switch

What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero about?

As a child, Goku defeated the army of the Red patrolas an adult, with the help of Gohan and the rest of the Z Warriors, he defeated the Androids that represented this organization and that were created by the evil Doctor Gero.

Gohan is ready for the fight. | Source: Toei Animation

A series of unknown individuals decided to continue the legacy of the Red Patrol and created the ultimate androids: Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. This duo call themselves superheroes and stand up to Piccolo Already Gohan.

What will be the goal of this new organization? Who is the superhero that is asleep? We’ll see that when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opens in August.

Are you excited about this release date? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments area. We also have a place for you in our Discord and follow us on social media.