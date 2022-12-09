The movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It was a big hit in the West. His long-awaited Blu-ray has already been released in Japan and comes with a pleasant surprise from Beast Gohan.

Gohan became a peripheral figure in the story, as he stayed with his family and we saw little of him in the later seasons. However, when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero came to the big screen, we found out that the Saiyan had wasted no timein fact he had trained severely while we were not seeing him.

Thanks to this, he was able to face the Red Ribbon Army that kidnapped Pan, his daughter. In fact, It was because of that episode that he revealed his Beast Gohan form. This is the same one that accompanies the Blu-ray of the series, which also brings other extras.

Beast Gohan: Concept Art

What stands out the most is the illustration of beast gohan in 2d. Some fans already mentioned that even though they loved the CG animation of Dragon Ball Super: Superhero, they prefer the 2D version of the original anime that doesn’t have as much polish.

So, if there was a remake, it seems that nostalgically, they would prefer 2D animation.

Source: Kodansha

Source: Toei

The installment of the film is already available in Japan, it comes with the promised extras and the conceptual art of some characters —Beast Gohan and Orange Piccolo—. However, it is not yet known when he will arrive in America.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super: Toyotaro presents his own illustration of Super Saiyan 3 and it looks great

What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero about?

The red ribbon army returns with the androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 to seek revenge, however, Gohan and Piccolo will face them and prevent catastrophes.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.