This year will mark the return of Dragon Ball Super to theaters with his new film: superhero. This one will apparently have in the center of the action Gohan and Picoro, who will face the return of the Red Patrol and a couple of new androids. All in a 3D animation style.

Since so far everything seems centered on Gohan and his teacher, many wonder what he is doing Goku. Many theories have already been formulated about it, but one of the most talked about is that he will be training together with Broli for this new movie Super. It seems that those who thought this were correct.

Broly will make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The previous movie Super revolved around the confrontation of Goku and Vegeta against the mighty Broli. At the end of this, and as usual, the angry Saiyan was like a new friend of Kakaroto. In addition, both expressed their desire to see each other again and even face each other. It seems that it will.

during the convention Anime Japan 2022some new posters and pictures of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. One of them showed that Broli will be back in this film, as well as his companions Lemoi and Cheelai. Along with each of these characters comes a description about them.

The description of Broli for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero he says he is: the hidden saiyan who has overwhelming power. In addition, some advances already showed brief frames where you see Goku on an alien planet, fighting with Broli. Surely our protagonist will be busy teaching him how to Broli to control his power and that is why he does not face the Red patrol.

The question remains as to whether the role of Broli It will have an impact on the plot or it will only remain as a kind of cameo. Unfortunately now we will have to wait longer to find out. Let’s remember that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was delayed indefinitely after a hack Toei Animation. Its initial premiere was planned for April 22 and now we do not know when we will be able to see it. Do you think the wait is worth it?

