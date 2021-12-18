Another news that comes to us from the Jump Festa 2022 is a new preview of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It has long been known that this animated film based on the work of Akira toriyama would be present.

This is why many fans anticipated his appearance. Via this preview, its release date is revealed: April 22, 2022. It will be only a few months of waiting to be able to enjoy this long-awaited film by Toei Animation.

Gohan, do you have the central role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?

From what you see in the video Gohan it could well have the leading role in this film. We say it because a lot of the action is centered on him, facing Gamma 1 Y Gamma 2, two members of the Red Patrol Navy.

The son of Goku He is wearing the outfit inspired by that of Piccolo, a show of respect for those who consider their teacher. With regard to the latter, he is not doing too well, since he is attacked insistently.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO presents its first poster with new characters

As expected they are also Goku Y Vegeta in this preview of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It is not known how large the participation of both characters will be, which are the most popular.

The same can be said for Bread, even if the one who is so close to Gohan on the new poster it must be a sign of something. For now Toei Animation reserves the synopsis of this film, which would undoubtedly clarify several doubts in this regard.

Some are not convinced by the 3D style handled by this film

What does not quite convince some fans is the style of animation that the studio is using. For years anime has turned to traditional 2D animation. But on this occasion it was decided to give priority to the use of 3D models with the technique of cel-shading.

It seems to be some kind of experiment on the part of Toei. That is something that was anticipated when in the first statement it was mentioned that this film would have another visual style.

Although we doubt that anyone would have thought that he was referring to the use of computer generated graphics. At least good effects are seen in the advancement of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

For example, the rain in one of the scenes. Likewise, the handling of the angles during the fighting is not bad. Give him the benefit of the doubt while other advances arrive. Date for Latin America? You have to be patient in that sense.

