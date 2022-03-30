Broly’s first appearance took place in the non-canon movies of the mid-1990s, when TOEI Animation was experimenting with alternate stories that would feed the Dragon Ball universe. Since his arrival, she has made a place for herself in the hearts of her fans and this official art from the upcoming movie shows the new side of her.

We already knew that the next film in the franchise would bring back old characters, such as the Red Patrol, Piccolo, Gohan, Goten and Trunks, who had lost relevance in the last arcs of the saga. However, one of the most celebrated returns may be that of Broly, the legendary saiyan.

The official art shared by DBS Chronicles on Twitter shows all the characters that will be part of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, including Broly and his best friend, Cheelai. Both have a possess not seen until now.

This image comes from Anime Japan 2022 which took place on the last weekend of March and replaces the previous movie poster. But, not only did the legendary saiyan reappear differently here, others like Trunks, Yajirobe, Karin and Dende had their own changes.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Broly and Cheelai return

In the case of Broly and Cheelai, they are more relaxed, with a less threatening attitude in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As for Dende, we see that the Namekian is taller than in the original poster, while Karin and Yajirobe are now smaller.

Lastly, Trunks is no longer by Goten’s side in this poster from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but together with Vegeta and Bulma. Perhaps this change means a new type of family relationship that we see in the film.

