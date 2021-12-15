Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be the next film based on the original work of Akira toriyama and, in it, we will finally see the entire family of Gokuincluding her little granddaughter Bread. To go preparing, Toei Animation posted a promotional image with the main characters of this installment.

This promotional art from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero published by the official account of Twitter from Toei Animation put in front of Goku, Gohan already Bread beside Piccolo (who was long a foster parent to Gohan). Also, in the back of the image we can see Vegeta along with two new characters:

In addition, in this installment of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will bring back to The Red Patrol, the group of antagonists of the classic arcs of this franchise. These villains are on the left side of the poster.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero brings back the Red Patrol

In case you don’t remember, one of the greatest villains of Dragon ball and of Dragon Ball Z they were part of the Red patrol. For example; the Dr. Gero was the mind behind the androids saga. He was killed at the hands of the Android 17 and the Android 18, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise that goes up to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

This organization has its roots from the beginning of Dragon ball, when Goku he was still a little boy in search of the dragon balls.

They have announced that there will be more details about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on the weekend of Jump Festa 2022. Probably, in that special event we will have more details about the plot and characters involved in this new movie.

