The official site and the film’s Twitter account released the first official poster of DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Hero, the latest feature film in the famous saga that will debut in Japan and around the world in the course of 2022 (but the date may vary depending on the country of destination). As already mentioned, the film will have as its central theme that of superheroes, and will see our protagonists flanked in the screentime by the eternal enemies of Red Ribbon.

Akira Toriyama, original author of the work, will deal with history, character design and even the writing of some dialogues in the film.

In the poster you can see the inevitable Goku And Vegeta flanked by Small And Gohan, as well as a grown up Pan. The staff has chosen to follow a style reminiscent of the manga, for this reason some details in the coloring differ from those of the previous film and even the son of Goku wears the training suit provided by Piccolo and seen in the saga of the Tournament of Power. , in place of the gi more similar to that of the father. Let’s admire it below.

Source: TOEI Animation