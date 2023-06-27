Crunchyroll announces the imminent arrival on its platform of the animated feature film Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO. The film will be available starting next year July 12th both dubbed in Italian and in the original language with subtitles.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Watch Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO only on Crunchyroll this July The blockbuster film Dragon Ball Super is coming to Crunchyroll soon! The whole world went crazy when last year’s anime film Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO it was shown in cinemas around the globe. We are very excited, therefore, to announce that Crunchyroll will be streaming the animated feature, only on its platform, from July. Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will officially arrive on Crunchyroll from July 12th. Check out the schedule and availability of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO on Crunchyroll: Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO represents Crunchyroll’s first truly global distribution. The film was screened in cinemas in one hundred countries, with thirteen dubs and twenty-nine subtitles. It grossed $96 million worldwide and is now the fourth-highest grossing anime film in the US. This is the official story of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO: The Red Ribbon Army was destroyed by Goku. However, some people, who keep its spirit alive, have created the perfect Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. The two Androids are called “Super Heroes” and will launch an attack on Piccolo and Gohan… what is the objective of the new Red Ribbon Army? At the dawn of a new danger coming, it’s time to awaken Super Hero!



Source: Crunchyroll