With the addition of Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroCrunchyroll already has almost all the films of the franchise in its catalog. So if you’re a fan, you can marathon your favorite Z Fighters movie adventures.

If you are one of those who wants to use the Gohan filter, you can find it on Crunchyroll’s instagram or on Snapchat. This will give you the hair and glasses that Goku’s eldest son wears in the movie. If you yell, then he will make you transform into a super saiyan.

The arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to Crunchyroll will be able to serve so that its fans have something to enjoy. Since unfortunately there is still no news about a possible sequel or new movie. Which is weird, considering they have the Granola and Moro arc waiting to be adapted.

What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero about?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero it happens some time after the tournament of power arc and the Broly movie. Here we see the return of the Red Patrol, who have a new plan to dig in with the Z fighters. Realizing this and after Pan’s kidnapping, it falls to Gohan and Piccolo to stop these villains.

This film also marks the first time that a feature film in the franchise uses full 3D animation. This makes the action scenes quite exciting and colorful. But we won’t tell you anymore so you can give it a try on Crunchyroll. Will they see her?

