This August 18, the long-awaited film opens in theaters in Mexico Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. A tape that has had many fans waiting, especially with its unfortunate delay as a result of the hacking of Toei Animation.

However, it is already only a few days away. We already had the opportunity to see it and therefore here we share our impressions. This way you can decide if you already run for the tickets or if you wait a little longer.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is full of nostalgia

It is immediately noticeable that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was made for the oldest fans of the franchise. Since it often reminds us of different important moments from both the original anime and Z’s time. Not to mention that there are scenes that are sure to cause flashbacks in more than one.

As announced long ago, the story focuses on piccolo and gohan, rather than in the parent of the latter. The change of protagonist is welcome since it allows us to spend more time with this pair of characters that had already been somewhat relegated. It also seems that the objective was to return to secondary characters. Well, many of those absent in the great anime battles come to lend a hand.

Image: Toei Animation

Unlike other tapes dragon ball They start with the action immediately, it takes its time. However, we feel that here they could well do without some scenes that feel like mere filler. They contribute nothing more than a few jokes.

The entire first hour of superhero feel very tired and heavy. This feeling is increased because there is a constant repetition of the plans of the villains or events of the past. Fortunately, those who resist these more tedious moments will be rewarded with very good fight scenes.

The animation sometimes works and sometimes it doesn’t

Several complaints from many fans when the film was announced were directed towards its animation style. since for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero they decided to go for a 3D animation. Now that we have seen it in action, we consider that it has points against it and others for it.

During fight scenes, this animation looks great. Since it reveals details that in 2D it would simply be impossible to highlight. In addition to making special blows and techniques noticeable with more weight and power. This is most evident in the final battle.

Source: Toei Animation.

Where we consider that it fails more is in the quieter scenes, with conversations. Here the movements of the characters feel a bit strange and this is where they resemble a video game cinematic the most. Since the first half of the movie is full of sequences like that, it’s quite noticeable.

The 3D animation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It has good moments and some regular ones, but never terrible ones. One thing we noticed is that it fits in a certain way with what this story is about and what they wanted to achieve. Since it looks like he wants to pay homage to superheroes and comics, this animation is ideal for that. Especially with the appearance of onomatopoeia.

Dubbing is one of the strongest points of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Of course, one of the points that most interests the Latin American public is dubbing. Fortunately, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gives us a very good job in this regard. Especially on the part of its protagonists, Gohan and Piccolo.

Actors Luis Manuel Avila Y Charles Second They give a very good performance. The former is passionate and is a worthy successor to the work of Louis Alfonso Mendoza. while the voice of Piccolo He carries the leading role very well and even surprises with some changes in his voice that you will surely notice when you see the film.

Source: Toei Animation.

An extra point for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the continuity it gives to 90s anime voices. With a few exceptions, tThey all return to the characters we grew up with, which adds more to the nostalgic aspect.

should you watch it

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero perhaps it will please fans of the work of Akira Toriyama. Although we must admit that the beginning feels too slow. The only thing that saves this section are some very good jokes scattered around.

For anyone else outside the world of Saiyans, it is a highly unrecommended option. Many of its best moments depend on previous knowledge of the saga, so they would not be appreciated by the public that is not used to it. Not to mention that what it shows is not innovative or impressive enough to win new followers.

Source: Toei Animation.

fans of dragon ball they’ll be treated to a nostalgia trip, lots of references, and some amazing combat. If you are also lovers of your dubbing, then you should give it a try. And don’t stop waiting for the end of the credits.

