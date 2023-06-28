Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe latest film in the long history of dragonball, soon it will be much easier to see. Instead of going to specific screenings or buying it on VOD, superhero will be available to stream directly from crunchyroll starting July 12.

superhero Follow Gohan and Piccolo as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. With the return of the Red Ribbon Army and their new, much more powerful Androids, Earth is once again under threat; but this time, Goku and Vegeta are not present to defend her. Instead, Gohan and Piccolo must unleash their own potential to defeat these new Androids and the even greater threat they unleash.

The film was originally released in theaters last year and will join 15 other films from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super in crunchyroll when it hits the anime streaming service. With this new addition to the collection, crunchyroll now has almost all the modern films of dragonball in your service.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: With this and the end of Kimetsu no Yaibathere are no more excuses for not contracting Crunchyroll!