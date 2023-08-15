Dragon Ball Super it might not be releasing new episodes like it used to, but the series is far from over. The manga has kept dragonball fresh with monthly updates, and a few arcs have emerged since the anime ended. Now, Dragon Ball Super is adapting his arc of superhero in the manga, and that has put Piccolo in the spotlight.

Because? Well, we have the hero’s latest power boost to thank. After the anime introduced Piccolo Orange to fans in theaters, the manga of Dragon Ball Super is expanding that status, and has convinced netizens that it has Ki of God. This all started this week when Dragon Ball Super released sketches for chapter 96. It is there that we can see Piccolo and Gohan facing off against two familiar androids. The Red Ribbon Army has sent two androids to defeat the two, but the battle has recently broken out. After all, Bulma and Trunks have arrived on the scene, and it’s the latter who made everyone re-examine Piccolo.

After all, Trunks has a whole panel in this draft where he seems surprised. He is looking at Piccolo and admits that he can no longer feel the Ki of the hero. This is quite strange given the amount of power that emanates from Piccolo Orange, but there is an explanation for the situation. When you use the god’s kican’t feel like the Ki normal, so this manga-exclusive comment by Trunks is generating debate. After all, the new way of Piccolo it’s incredibly strong, and fans have been wondering about its roots for months. His link with the Ajisa Tree left many certain that he Piccolo Orange it was related to some divine power, and this latest remark from Trunks has only strengthened his case. So if we’re lucky, Dragon Ball Super will give us a definitive word on the divine state of Piccolo as soon as possible.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 96 Drafts (2/2). pic.twitter.com/I5VvxQzi3t —Hype (@DbsHype) August 14, 2023

If you are not up to date dragonballyou can see Dragon Ball Super on Crunchyroll.

Via: comic book